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Bayern Munich face sharp criticism over their treatment of Jamal Musiala.

Bayern Munich's bosses continue to face criticism over their treatment of Jamal Musiala. Former Bundesliga player Maik Franz has now spoken out, with Stefan Effenberg backing him. Even Rio Ferdinand has questioned the club's approach.

Franz, a former defender for Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha BSC among others, described the Musiala debate initiated by Bayern's bosses as "shabby" on the Sport1 programme 'Doppelpass'. To Franz, their handling of the matter is "almost bullying".

The debate began with comments by Bayern figurehead Uli Hoeneß on BR's 'Sonntags-Stammtisch' . Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen then weighed in through the Abendzeitung, before board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge went further on Sky on Friday evening after the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln . "If he doesn't become the old Jamal again, then we have to talk – to the family, to the player and, above all, to the agency, because then, with all due respect, these sums can of course no longer be justified," he said. On Saturday, even the players' union FIFPRO condemned the direct attack in stark terms in a public letter.

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Musiala extended his contract until 2030 in February 2025, making him one of Munich's highest earners. The Germany international is reportedly set to earn €25 million a year. Shortly afterwards, a horrific injury at the Club World Cup ruled him out for months. He then collapsed in two friendlies during preparations for the current season. He subsequently announced that he had been diagnosed with a neurological disorder involving absence seizures, a form of epileptic seizure .

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On Saturday, president Herbert Hainer vehemently rejected the suggestion that Musiala's representatives might have known about the illness before the contract extension . The Süddeutsche Zeitung , meanwhile, claims to have learned that Musiala's advisers and the club reached a verbal agreement in the summer to adjust his contract if he could not return to his previous level of performance .

Treatment of Jamal Musiala? "Doing it this way is unbelievably poor"

Franz believes discussing a pay cut now, given Musiala's difficult recent history, is unacceptable. "Then it's no longer Mia san Mia, but Mia san Money," he said, later adding: "We're still talking about a human being here. These are three of the most powerful people in German football, and they're dragging him into the public eye and putting him under the microscope. (...) Twenty years ago, we had the Sebastian Deisler case."

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Once regarded as a once-in-a-century talent in Germany, Deisler ended his career in January 2007 at the age of 27 because of depression resulting from serious knee injuries and the enormous pressure of professional football.

Former Bayern captain Stefan Effenberg, also a guest on 'Doppelpass', agreed with Franz: "The basic principle is that when a player is injured, you have to guide him and protect him in public. Those comments from Bayern were disastrous. You're calling so much into question. We all sincerely hope he gets back to 100 per cent. So why put him under pressure in public now? Close the door and talk to the player and his adviser. But not in public." Publicly putting a player under pressure helped "no one", he said. "Doing it this way is unbelievably poor."

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Effenberg is particularly surprised that Hoeneß has not come out in defence of the player. "That's why it irritates me even more," said the former Bayern midfielder. "In the past, Bayern extended the contracts of seriously injured players to make a statement. That's the exact opposite of what Bayern are doing with Musiala."

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Could the Musiala debate cause problems for Bayern Munich?

Effenberg also warned of knock-on effects. "By that logic, they ought to say: Harry Kane is injured ( a torn syndesmosis ligament, out for months ; editor's note), and we've just extended his contract, on high wages, by the way. If he doesn't get back to 100 per cent, we'll have to talk about his salary. That's what they ought to do."

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Franz made a similar point, predicting problems in future contract negotiations . "In Michael Olise, you might have the next world footballer of the year in your ranks. He's supposed to extend his contract too and earn a high salary. But in the back of your mind you're thinking: if I become ill or get injured and don't perform, I'll be thrown to the wolves in public," he said, adding: "Wow, I don't think they've done themselves any favours with that."

Effenberg even called for a public apology "from the top". Around Saturday's annual general meeting, Hainer and Dreesen, with Rummenigge and Hoeneß absent, appeared more concerned with taking the heat out of the issue.

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"We're all always concerned about the player. And Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Jan-Christian Dreesen have expressed that too," Hainer explained. It was never about "putting Jamal under pressure", Dreesen stressed: "We all want Jamal to become the old Jamal again. He needs time to come back. He must be given that time."

Rio Ferdinand disappointed by Bayern Munich

The criticism has reached beyond Germany. English football legend Rio Ferdinand wrote on X: "Surely Bayern Munich should be better than this... If they want to negotiate more reasonable terms for the club's future because of Jamal's health problems, surely they should speak to him and his team rather than the media."

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The long-serving Manchester United defender and 81-cap international said he no longer recognised Bayern. "This situation must be hard enough for Jamal to deal with without the media and club representatives discussing it publicly. Viewed from afar, Bayern have always been one of the clubs that displayed a class and standard admired by most. Unfortunately, this situation doesn't feel like Bayern Munich at all."

Musiala, meanwhile, has the full support of the club's sporting leadership. "We firmly believe he can reach his previous level of performance again. Those of us on the sporting side have a different conviction," said board member for sport Max Eberl when asked about Rummenigge's harsh words after the Köln match. Coach Vincent Kompany stressed that Musiala was a "special player" and that he believed in him. The Belgian said he did not want to "get drawn into this discussion; I haven't done that for two and a half years. It's absolutely fine that we have many people who have done a lot for the club and have their opinions," he said.

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