Mhlongo: Masuku had a lot to offer Orlando Pirates but didn't have guidance

The 34-year-old spent three seasons with the Buccaneers but a club legend thinks that he could have had a longer stint

Former defender Benson Mhlongo believes midfielder Khethokwakhe Masuku left the Soweto giants because he did not receive proper guidance.

Masuku joined Pirates from Black at the beginning of the 12/13 season and spent three seasons at the club before leaving straight for lower division side Royal Eagles.

After just a season at Eagles, Masuku returned to play Premier Soccer League ( ) football with Bloemfontein for one and a half seasons.

But Mhlongo feels the midfielder prematurely left Pirates where he could have made more of an impact had he stayed.

“I believe that you didn’t have that guidance, a person to mentor you and guide you… If I was your mentor by then I was going to tell you to stay at Pirates. Happy Jele has stayed at Pirates, Sergio Ramos has stayed at ,” said Mhlongo in conversation with Masuku on Amaplayer.

“I felt that you were one of those players, if you stayed, coaches will come and go and if you were still at Pirates, there was a lot you were going to offer Pirates.

“I believe that but I was not there, I was still playing with you and I am now willing to mentor you.”

Following his last PSL chance with midway through the 2017/2018 campaign, Masuku was back in the First Division for the rest of the season at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

After turning out for another lower division side Baberwa FC, he has been clubless since 2019.

His latest attempt to return to football in January drew blanks following an unsuccessful trial stint at FC but Mhlongo has pledged to resuscitate Masuku’s career.

“We must see you back in the PSL, how you make it, we have to fight. Let’s not make this just talk, let us make it happen,” Mhlongo said.

“I am a coach. There must be feedback after three or six months that, ok, this is where you are. Feedback in terms of you are playing.

“Masuku I am going to try my best to at least get you a team either in the PSL or GladAfrica Championship.”