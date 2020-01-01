Mhlongo: Highlands Park and Chippa United keen to sign former Black Leopards forward - Agent

The bulky player is not short of admirers after leaving Lidoda Duvha, who were hoping to retain his services

Former Black forward Joseph Mhlongo has attracted interest from and .

The 29-year-old player is a free agent after he decided against renewing his last contract with Leopards which expired at the end of last month.

His agent, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi confirmed Highlands Park and Chippa are still interested in Mhlongo with the current season having been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

“These clubs have always been interested in his services just before the Covid-19 pandemic broke, and things slowed down. But I’m sure that they are still interested,” Mulovhedzi told Daily Sun.

“Most of these clubs offered him pre-contracts but we delayed to give Leopards first preference.

"But with the revised offer from Leopards, we realized Mhlongo is no longer young and he wanted to get something better and solid."

Mhlongo, who can operate as an attacking midfielder and striker, has also been linked with the Soweto giants and in the past.

This was after he played an important role in helping Leopards secure promotion to the top-flight league from the National First Division (NFD) as they won the 2017/18 Promotion/Relegation play-offs.

Mulovhedzi confirmed his client is targeting an enticing offer with the former Ubuntu Cape Town player set to turn 30 in September 2020.

“But we would like to thank Leopards and we respect them for their professionalism," the player-manager added.

"They have been with us all along and understood that Mhlongo had to grow. It was not a bad offer that they presented, but we felt we could get him more for his age.”

Mhlongo was mostly used as an impact player from the bench at Leopards having registered three assists and scored once in 38 matches in the PSL.

The 2017/18 season was his best campaign during his three-year spell with Lidoda Duvha as he hit the back of the net five times in 22 matches for the team in the NFD.

He was then heavily linked with the two biggest football clubs in the country, Chiefs and Pirates ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, but Leopards managed to retain his services.