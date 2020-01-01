Mhlongo: Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper set for crunch talks with Bidvest Wits

The Soweto-born keeper remains hopeful he can play for the national team despite having struggled for game time this season

goalkeeper Mhlongo will hold talks with the club's management regarding his future with the Braamfontein-based side.

The former shot-stopper's current contract is set to expire at the end of this month and it is unclear whether the Clever Boys will offer him a new deal.

Wits' chief operations officer Jonathan Schloss revealed they are set to meet Mhlongo's representatives soon.

“We will meet with Brighton’s representatives to discuss his future,” Schloss told Daily Sun.

Mhlongo is considered to be Wits' third-choice keeper with Ricardo Goss and Brandon Petersen preferred ahead of him by coach Gavin Hunt.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Clever Boys from in 2018, admitted his stay with the former champions has been unsuccessful thus far.

“The move [to Wits] obviously hasn’t quite worked out the way I had planned when I joined because I would have loved to play more games,” he told the same publication.

“But I still believe I’m in the right place and with the right team. I feel at home here, there is that sense of belonging. I expected it to be harder to settle in but when I got here everything was smooth sailing apart from the playing part.

“Such things do happen, competition is tough but you just have to knuckle down and work harder. You need to trust the process. I have worked with some of the best keepers at this club, all I had to do was to support whoever gets the nod because they do the same when I play.”

Mhlongo, who won four major trophies with Pirates between 2011 and 2017, has made only two competitive appearances for Wits this season.

The lanky shot-stopper has a solitary cap for Bafana Bafana which came against in an international friendly match in 2016 and he believes he can play for the national team in future.

“My priority at the moment is trying to better myself as a player and get into the team. Everything else will fall into place from there,” he added.

"I still want to go back to the national team. I still want to go and play abroad one day. You don’t stop believing and dreaming.

“So for me, with all those aspirations, the most important thing is taking things one step at a time. Work harder and start establishing myself.”

The current PSL season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

