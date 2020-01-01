Mhango: Will the Orlando Pirates striker take control of the Golden Boot race?

Samir Nurkovic and Peter Shalulile are breathing heavily on the Bucs marksman's neck for the individual accolade but what are his chances this season?

The race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot is heating up with just a few league games to go before the end of the 2019/20 season.

As things stand, striker Gabadinho Mhango leads the league's goalscoring charts with 14 goals.

Hot on Mhango's heels is Samir Nurkovic of and forward Peter Shalulile who are both on 13 strikes.

But will the Malawi international take control of the Golden Boot race in the remaining matches?

Soon after joining the Buccaneers from , Mhango wasn't a regular as Rhulani Mokwena's preferred frontman was Tshegofatso Mabasa.

However, after netting his fourth league goal in November 2019, Mokwena quickly realised that Mhango was actually capable of leading the club's attack and ease the club's goalscoring woes at the time.

He was made Pirates' first-choice striker with Mabasa relegated to the bench.

In addition, Mhango's calmness when taking the spot-kicks saw him become the club's penalty taker and therefore enhance his chances of opening the gap between him and the rest of his counterparts in the Golden Boot race.

By December 2019, the Malawi international had netted six league goals - the same number of goals as teammates Mabasa. So Zinnbauer had to make a difficult choice between the two strikers.

He could have opted to field both at that time, but he stuck with Mhango and continued to bench the former Bloemfontein man.

Mhango would then score six goals during the month of January, including a hat-trick in Bucs' 4-1 win over .

Subsequently, he was named the league's player of the month for January.

His 13th and 14th league goals came on February 1, 2020, when he struck twice in Pirates' 2-1 win away to .

But things have gone South since then as he hasn't found the back of the net in five competitive matches - and this has seen the likes of Nurkovic and Shalulile close in on him in the race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot.

Ironically, the last Pirates player to top the league's goalscoring charts was the late Manyathela during the 2002/03 season when he scored 18 goals.

Before Manyathela, Pirates had Dennis Lota as the top goalscorer from within their squad with 18 goals during the 1999-00 season.

Mhango may have been struggling to score goals now but he still has a chance to rediscover his old form.

There are still a few games to go before the season - and Josef Zinnbauer cannot give up on Mhango at this stage of the season just because he has not been scoring lately.

What gives Mhango the advantage is that he's still the hardworking player he was three or four seasons ago and has the hunger to score goals.

However, he needs the support of his technical team and teammates to fire again.

The fact that he also takes penalties for the team means he has the upper hand although he cannot only rely on penalties to beat his rivals to the award.

He needs to continue positioning himself better and making those runs into the box to make things easier for his teammates to create goalscoring opportunities for him.

Perhaps, it is Zinnbauer's responsibility to deploy Mhango in a different attacking position to ease the pressure on his shoulders.

With his pace and trickery, Mhango can play on the flanks and be able to take on opposition defenders.

He also shouldn't try too hard to score in every game because creating goals for his teammates could also be enough to bring back his confidence in front of goal.

It is normal for players to lose form at this stage of the season, especially after a long break and Mhango shouldn't feel frustrated if he doesn't score.

In fact, he should be proud of his contribution so far this term because very few football fans backed him to shine at Pirates.

After all, this is the first time he has scored 14 league goals since arriving in in 2011.