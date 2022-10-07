Mhango was kicked in butt by Kaizer Chiefs official, AmaZulu being targeted - Zungu

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu has divulged why Frank Mhango was dismissed during a game against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Usuthu trio Abselon, Mhango and Zulu were sent off

Zungu feels his club is being targeted

The Usuthu boss set to address discipline problem

WHAT HAPPENED? Zungu stated that the Malawi international was sent off by referee Victor Gomes after being provoked during an MTN8 semi-final first-leg encounter against Chiefs on Sunday.

Mhango was among the three members of the KwaZulu-Natal giants who were dismissed along with defender Veluyeke Zulu and goalkeeper coach Johan Abselon at FNB Stadium.

Zungu claims Mhango was provoked by an unnamed Chiefs official who kicked him in the butt and the former Orlando Pirates forward ended up being given his marching orders.

The Usuthu boss admitted that there is an issue of discipline within the club, but he also feels his team has been targeted.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I took the advice of Victor Hlongwane [on SABC 1's Soccer Zone] regarding the discipline in AmaZulu to heart but in some instances, I do think that we are targeted," Zungu told Metro FM.

"I asked my team what happened [during the game against Chiefs]. Mhango was kicked in the butt by a Chiefs official [well it should have been] because it was in the tunnel, he was provoked.

"I will address the issue of discipline within the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mhango, who has established himself as one of AmaZulu's key players, missed the team's midweek game against Richards Bay which they lost 1-0 in a KwaZulu-Natal Derby clash as the former Bidvest Wits star served his suspension.

The 30-year-old will also miss the game against his former employers, Pirates on October 14 due to his current two-match ban. However, he will be available for selection when Usuthu face Chiefs in an MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash in Durban on October 23.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAZULU: Usuthu will not be in action this weekend with some PSL clubs taking part in Caf inter-club competitions. The Durban-based side's next game is against Pirates at Orlando Stadium as they look to return to winning ways.