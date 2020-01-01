Mhango: There’s overseas interest for the Orlando Pirates striker – Agent

The veteran player's representative reveals there’s a possible European move for his client

With striker Gabadinho Mhango targeting the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) top goalscorer award, the Malawi international has also attracted interest from overseas.

‘Gaba’ leads the goalscorer’s charts with 14 goals so far and according to his representative, Mike Makaaab of ProSport International, the 27-year-old will leave with the club's blessing.

Although Makaab has not disclosed the names of the clubs interested in the former Bloemfontein striker, it seems the Soweto giants could lose their attacker sooner than expected.

“I’ll be lying to you if I said there wasn’t any interest overseas for Mhango,” Makaab told Independent Media.

“Orlando Pirates have given him a great opportunity to showcase his talent. We know he is talented.

“Whatever happens, will only happen with the blessing of Orlando Pirates. The deal will only happen if it is good for all parties.”

Having only joined coach Josef Zinnbauer’s men at the start of the current season from , the Flames star has won many fans and is tipped to score more than 20 goals to bag the top accolade.

As he was enjoying fine form and being a key figure for the Soweto giants, Mhango was left to rue to suspension of the season owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, to dethrone Black ’ out of form hitman Mwape Musonda who is the reigning PSL top scorer, Mhango will also hope to beat his competitors such as player Samir Nurkovic, striker Bonginkosi Ntuli as well as Peter Shalulile of .

As things stand, Zinnbauer’s troops are placed third, a position they share with SuperSport United as they are tied on 40 points when the season was suspended in March.

The German tactician will be pinning his hopes on the nippy striker’s finishing touches for them to end the PSL trophy drought they have endured since the 2011/12 campaign.

Together with and Matsatsantsa, Pirates are touted as hot favourites to challenge Amakhosi who sit at the summit with 48 points so far.

Meanwhile, the former goal poacher will also hope to join former Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi who recently left the club to join Stade de in .