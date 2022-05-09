Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Sebola backs Mhango's decision to leave the Buccaneers

Former Orlando Pirates forward Andries Sebola regards this season as a “waste of time” for Frank Mhango at the Buccaneers and leaving the club is “the best solution” for the striker.

Mhango told a Malawian publication The Nation that he mutually agreed with Pirates to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The player admitted there were “issues” between him and the club which strained his relationship with the coaches.

This saw him enduring some limited game time despite being a tried and tested striker at a club struggling for a forward who is consistent.

“I think it is the best solution for him to leave at the end of the season,” Sebola told KickOff.

“With the situation that he is faced with at Pirates, it is obviously best that he leaves for the sake of his career.

“I think he has already engaged his agent with regards to finding another club where he can continue instead of continuing where he is not playing.

“This season has already been a waste for him, and he cannot afford to have another one sitting outside.”

Mhango has made five Premier Soccer League appearances for Pirates this season as well as featuring in one MTN8 game and four in the Caf Confederation Cup.

He did not travel to Libya where the Soweto giants beat Al Ahli Tripoli 2-0 in a Confederation Cup semi-final, first leg encounter.

The very same weekend is when he expressed “huge relief” at leaving Pirates following a “stressful season.”

“We had a meeting recently and both parties agreed by mutual consent to part ways,” Mhango said.

“It is a huge relief to me because I was hardly enjoying game time. It has been a stressful season for me and I can’t wait to move on and, hopefully, this will be a new dawn for my career.

“I have been training hard…I have been outstanding during training, but surprisingly, the coaches have been ignoring me and there is nothing I can do about it. It could be something personal, I really don’t know.”

He has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and the player says his agent Mike Makaab informed him he is in discussion with some clubs he could possibly sign for.

“He [Makaab] told me that there are a few clubs that he is talking to and we are having another meeting today [Friday] for an update,” said Mhango.

“So, that’s where we are and I am just waiting to see what will come up at the end of the season.”