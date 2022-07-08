During his time with Bucs, Gabadinho impressively scored 21 goals from 31 starts in the league, but he was ignored by the two tacticians

New AmaZulu forward Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango has opened up about his struggles at Orlando Pirates after leaving the Soweto giants.

The highly-rated player fell out of favour at Pirates during the recent season despite his impressive form for Malawi at the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon earlier this year.

Then-Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi made a stunning claim that the Premier Soccer League is perhaps bigger than the Afcon finals when explaining why Mhango was not playing regularly at Bucs.

Gabadinho has now stated that Ncikazi and his fellow co-coach Fadlu Davids had lost faith in his abilities hence he struggled for game time.

"Nothing went wrong at Pirates, it was a matter of time and a matter of belief," Mhango told GOAL.

"As people, we have different beliefs and there were people who believed in other players."

Kwame Peprah, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa were all preferred ahead of Mhango as Pirates endured a disappointing season in which they failed to win a major trophy.

"Maybe they felt that they could do better [than me]. Maybe the coaches felt that they could do the work for the team," the 29-year-old continued.

"So, nothing went wrong for me [at Pirates]. Now it is time to leave the past in the past and focus on the future."

During his time with Pirates, Mhango impressively scored 21 goals from 31 starts in the league for Pirates having joined the club from Bidvest Wits in July 2019.

Davids has since parted ways with Bucs, while Ncikazi has been demoted to assistant coach under new club head coach Jose Riveiro.