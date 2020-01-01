Mhango making the most of his time at 'biggest team in the country' Orlando Pirates

The diminutive attacker has revealed the secret to his attacking prowess having established himself as one of the best players in the country

forward Frank Mhango says he is enjoying himself at the 'biggest team in the country.'

The Malawi international has made an instant impact at the Soweto giants having joined the four-time champions from in June 2019.

Mhango, 27, is making the most of his time at Pirates having scored 14 goals in the PSL which sees him at the top of the league's goalscoring charts.

“When you get the opportunity to play for Orlando Pirates, the biggest team in the country," Mhango told Far Post, "You know there are so many players out there also looking for that same opportunity. So, when the opportunity came my way, I was so excited.

“I grabbed it with both hands, and it’s great to be part of the family at Orlando Pirates."

Mhango is a nightmare for PSL defenders as he is good in one-on-one situations and his frightening speed makes him difficult to stop.

“It is a challenge to maintain that distance from defenders, but the first thing that goes through my mind when I get the ball is to look forward and then always look for the open space," he added.

"My goal is always to move forward into the open space. I’m always looking at creating space,” he said.

The current PSL season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the country is currently in lockdown.

Mhango shared tips on how to stop the spread of Covid-19 which has infected more than three million people globally and killed many.

“I’m currently in lockdown with my two brothers and we’re doing our part to Stay Safe. We’re washing our hands regularly, and we realise we need to avoid being around other people right now,” he said.

“People need to find a way to create space for themselves and try and stay away from big groups."