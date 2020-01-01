Mhango lauds Orlando Pirates' never-say-die attitude after Maritzburg United win

The speedy attacker and Ndlovu both reflected on Bucs' narrow win ahead of their clash with Stellies on Saturday

striker Frank Mhango believes a never-say-die attitude helped the team secure a win over on Wednesday night.

The Malawi international ended his eight-match goal drought when he netted in a 1-0 victory over the Team of Choice in a match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane.

The Buccaneers were frustrated by the Maritzburg defence until Mhango was introduced by coach Josef Zinnbauer with seven minutes left and he grabbed the winning goal in the 90th minute.

"It was tough because as a team we tried from the start until we got the goal at the end," Mhango told the club's social media platforms.

"At the end of the day well done to the team for believing in ourselves because the match is played until the 90th minute.

"So, we got the goal in the last minute. The most important thing is the three points from the game."

The 27-year-old remains the league's joint-top scorer with 15 goals along with SuperSport United marksman Bradley Grobler and Peter Shalulile of with one game left.

Meanwhile, Pirates attacking midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu was named man of the match after producing a solid performance against his former side, Maritzburg.

The 23-year-old admitted that it was difficult to penetrate the Team of Choice's defence which was marshalled by the experienced Nazeer Allie and he also praised his teammate Mhango.

"It was not an easy game because it is very difficult to break up a five-man defence line when they are playing with wing-backs," Ndlovu also told the club's social media platforms.

"So, we had to match them in all departments. I feel that we did everything we could. Great job from the substitute Frank Mhango.

"It shows that he had been watching the game and he saw the spaces and how we could score."

It was the Buccaneers' second successive victory having defeated SuperSport United before taking the KwaZulu-Natal side.

The Soweto giants will now wrap up their league campaign against Stellenbosch FC at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.