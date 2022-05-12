Mhango's heart is with Orlando Pirates and must meet his contractual obligations - Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has underlined the willingness of Gabadinho Mhango to stay focused at the club despite limited playtime.





The 29-year-old has been used sparingly at the club despite his showings for Malawi in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) held at the start of the year in Cameroon.





The tactician insists the attacker is still contracted at the club and must continue meeting the contractual obligations as long as he is with the Soweto heavyweights.





"I think his heart is with the club, he is paid by the club, he must perform the duties of the club," Ncikazi told SA FM's SportON.





"He’s got a contract with the club, he must meet the contractual obligations, he comes to training on time. If he does that, like all players are doing – respect the protocol of the club, respect himself as a player – he will get selected.





"If he doesn’t he will be subjected to all protocols that are subjected to any person who doesn’t do what the club requires, it doesn’t change, it doesn’t choose a name."





Ncikazi further stated he cannot comment on the future of the Malawian.





"It’s between him and management. Currently, as a Pirates coach, I just concentrate on what’s happening on the field, that’s a matter for management and him," Buccaneers coach continued.





"But for now he comes to training, we treat him like we treat every player. He gets an opportunity, he gets selected or not selected and it applies to everybody and Mhango is not different.





"It’s not on me [to say] which players are in the future of the club, I don’t even know how long his contract is.





"My job, I just do the job, focus on the job at hand, make my recommendations on the club. At the platform where we need, I get informed ‘this is successful and that’s not successful.





"Mango’s question has never been a question at any stage in a meeting that I was in."





Bucs are preparing to play Al Ahli Tripoli in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup semis on Sunday, having a 2-0 lead.