Malawi international Gabadinho Mhango has suggested he did not get freedom at Orlando Pirates as opposed to current side AmaZulu.

Mhango, Orlando Pirates parted ways last season

Malawi international has been a key player at Usuthu

He is their current top scorer this season

WHAT HAPPENED: The Malawi international Mhango struggled for game-time at Orlando Pirates, making just five appearances in the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League campaign.

He eventually left the Soweto heavyweights and was among the players AmaZulu signed at the beginning of the ongoing campaign.

The 30-year-old has been doing well for Usuthu - in the nine league matches he has played in, the attacker has found the back of the net four times.

He also played a vital role in helping his current team reach the MTN8 final, after scoring once and assisting once. However, they fell by a solitary goal against Bucs.

Mhango has now explained why his game has improved since making the switch.

WHAT HE SAID: "The most important thing is to have the freedom to play football, as that is my job," Mhango said as quoted by Far Post.

"You have to be happy to enjoy what you are doing and that is the most important thing. The coach encourages you to keep on working hard. When a team believes in you, you will always do your best to help the team. Remember, the team comes first."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mhango is currently the overall top scorer for AmaZulu having found the back of the net five times in 13 matches played across all competitions.

Since 2013 - when he was introduced to South African football by Bloemfontein Celtuc, the experienced attacker has scored 64 goals in 213 games.

In the 2019/20 campaign, Mhango scored 14 goals and provided an assist in the 22 PSL matches he played for Pirates.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Mhango and AmaZulu will return to action on December 31 when they play Sekhukhune United away in the Premier Soccer League.