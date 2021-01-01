Mhango doesn't deserve to play for Orlando Pirates - Twitter reacts to Al Ahli Benghazi draw
Orlando Pirates fans were left disappointed after their team was held to a 0-0 draw by Al Ahli Benghazi in their third Caf Confederation Cup Group A match on Sunday night.
The Buccaneers created many goalscoring opportunities which they failed to convert with Frank Mhango being the main culprit as he squandered two clear cut chances during the encounter.
Many fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the match which was played at Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.
Mhango doesn't deserve to play for this team— Vusi Mphazima🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@vusi_sa) April 4, 2021
Sandilands had a very good game tonight, two crucial saves he made secured us the point.— John suba Weak (@MrTyhali) April 4, 2021
I don’t understand why zinnbauer decided to start with Dzukamanja 😅😤— ØdeGod’s disciple (@__Tshepo) April 4, 2021
Mhango of last season scores that chance.— Empowered Cde (@Tshepo_SS) April 4, 2021
Normalize knowing that Pirates under Zinnbauer, will never create a million chances or play the football you want.— Empowered Cde (@Tshepo_SS) April 4, 2021
Today for example we created enough to win the game, without losing control of the game.
In the next 5 years, Chappies will be like:— Kaizer Chiefs *1 - 0 Wydad Casablanca (@GuyKhosi) April 4, 2021
Did you know?
Orlando Pirates was the first team to spend about 1m traveling to Libya just to play for a draw against a fake Al Ahly🤣💉💉💉pic.twitter.com/XPurdyhJxv
What did mhango do vandag besides hitting the pole🤔🤔— A.M Makhene (@12Makhene) April 4, 2021
We playing at HOME, he benches Mabasa. We playing AWAY, he benches Mabasa. ONLY when we are desperate for a goal you will see Zinnbauer bringing on Mabasa... Zinnbauer is really happy with this draw. This man is not a coach— 🇿🇦MÀÝÀÑĞÅ🇿🇦 (@Mdange_KaTshiw) April 4, 2021
Mhango missing sitters https://t.co/VDeAPi3Bd5— MKHACANE (@MKHACANE2) April 4, 2021
@orlandopirates unlucky to see that shot from Mhango come off the upright. I was jumping thinking it was in. Ali-Ahli Benghazi 0-0 Bucs. Not bad result away.— robin-duke (@duke_robin) April 4, 2021
So Davids told Mhango not to score pic.twitter.com/5v1SsGXVYh— El JEFE (@Meech10098799) April 4, 2021
How did Mhango miss that😭😭— Sibusiso Mndebele. (@uyisibusiso) April 4, 2021
How did Mhango miss that🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/MNMsf7AFH6— Malome TT (@TT_Kgopa) April 4, 2021
Our coach made the right decision by starting with mhango instead of mabasa 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #OnceAlways #UpTheBucs #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/RrTkR4BMr5— Daniel (@Muvhangotshedza) April 4, 2021
Sandilands showed up today 👏🏾— Luthando (@LuthandoVG) April 4, 2021
Mhango misses an open net, reason why Zinnbauer should continue playing without strikers they are useless #CAFCC #OnceAlways— Vusi Mphazima🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@vusi_sa) April 4, 2021
Makaringe can disappear from game guys iyoo pic.twitter.com/191zqZJhJC— Mosarwane (@popomosarwane) April 4, 2021
Mhango is overrated— El JEFE (@Meech10098799) April 4, 2021
Very scrappy game. Sandilands pulled off some good saves! Very unlucky of Mhango in the end . But i guess a point it is then . .— uBaba kaDeon Hotto! 😎☠🇿🇦 (@Jujulam_23) April 4, 2021
68%ball possession and no goal scored. Not good enough. #UpTheBucs!!! pic.twitter.com/vv6JKvVyu9— Nkululeko Somhlahlo (@NkululekoSomhl1) April 4, 2021
Mango hit the upright on last minute of the game. Unlucky ei. Great game from Sandilands.— Abongile (@Abongil10646431) April 4, 2021
The combination of Nyauza and Hlatshwayo is disaster . #CAFCC— Abel mathwasa (@abelgrilla) April 4, 2021
Brother Nyauza is criminal. Al Ahly with a surname nearly scored there...— Pro Philani (@prophilani) April 4, 2021
Now Mhango is being attacked for hitting a post ? But was it deliberate though?— uBaba kaDeon Hotto! 😎☠🇿🇦 (@Jujulam_23) April 4, 2021
