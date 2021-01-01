CAF Confederation Cup

Mhango doesn't deserve to play for Orlando Pirates - Twitter reacts to Al Ahli Benghazi draw

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Comments (0)
Frank Mhango, Orlando Pirates, January 2021
Backpagepix
The Malawi international's name was on the lips of most Bucs fans after the Buccaneers drew with the Butchers

Orlando Pirates fans were left disappointed after their team was held to a 0-0 draw by Al Ahli Benghazi in their third Caf Confederation Cup Group A match on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers created many goalscoring opportunities which they failed to convert with Frank Mhango being the main culprit as he squandered two clear cut chances during the encounter. 

Article continues below

Many fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the match which was played at Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Editors' Picks

 

 

 

Close