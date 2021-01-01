Mhango doesn't deserve to play for Orlando Pirates - Twitter reacts to Al Ahli Benghazi draw

The Malawi international's name was on the lips of most Bucs fans after the Buccaneers drew with the Butchers

Orlando Pirates fans were left disappointed after their team was held to a 0-0 draw by Al Ahli Benghazi in their third Caf Confederation Cup Group A match on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers created many goalscoring opportunities which they failed to convert with Frank Mhango being the main culprit as he squandered two clear cut chances during the encounter.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the match which was played at Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Mhango doesn't deserve to play for this team Sandilands had a very good game tonight, two crucial saves he made secured us the point. — John suba Weak (@MrTyhali) April 4, 2021 — Vusi Mphazima🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@vusi_sa) April 4, 2021 I don’t understand why zinnbauer decided to start with Dzukamanja 😅😤 — ØdeGod’s disciple (@__Tshepo) April 4, 2021 Mhango of last season scores that chance. — Empowered Cde (@Tshepo_SS) April 4, 2021 Normalize knowing that Pirates under Zinnbauer, will never create a million chances or play the football you want.



Today for example we created enough to win the game, without losing control of the game. — Empowered Cde (@Tshepo_SS) April 4, 2021

In the next 5 years, Chappies will be like:



Did you know?



Orlando Pirates was the first team to spend about 1m traveling to Libya just to play for a draw against a fake Al Ahly🤣💉💉💉pic.twitter.com/XPurdyhJxv — Kaizer Chiefs *1 - 0 Wydad Casablanca (@GuyKhosi) April 4, 2021

What did mhango do vandag besides hitting the pole🤔🤔 — A.M Makhene (@12Makhene) April 4, 2021

We playing at HOME, he benches Mabasa. We playing AWAY, he benches Mabasa. ONLY when we are desperate for a goal you will see Zinnbauer bringing on Mabasa... Zinnbauer is really happy with this draw. This man is not a coach — 🇿🇦MÀÝÀÑĞÅ🇿🇦 (@Mdange_KaTshiw) April 4, 2021

@orlandopirates unlucky to see that shot from Mhango come off the upright. I was jumping thinking it was in. Ali-Ahli Benghazi 0-0 Bucs. Not bad result away. — robin-duke (@duke_robin) April 4, 2021

So Davids told Mhango not to score pic.twitter.com/5v1SsGXVYh — El JEFE (@Meech10098799) April 4, 2021

How did Mhango miss that😭😭 — Sibusiso Mndebele. (@uyisibusiso) April 4, 2021

Our coach made the right decision by starting with mhango instead of mabasa 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #OnceAlways #UpTheBucs #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/RrTkR4BMr5 — Daniel (@Muvhangotshedza) April 4, 2021

Sandilands showed up today 👏🏾 — Luthando (@LuthandoVG) April 4, 2021

Mhango misses an open net, reason why Zinnbauer should continue playing without strikers they are useless #CAFCC #OnceAlways — Vusi Mphazima🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@vusi_sa) April 4, 2021

Makaringe can disappear from game guys iyoo pic.twitter.com/191zqZJhJC — Mosarwane (@popomosarwane) April 4, 2021

Mhango is overrated — El JEFE (@Meech10098799) April 4, 2021

Very scrappy game. Sandilands pulled off some good saves! Very unlucky of Mhango in the end . But i guess a point it is then . . — uBaba kaDeon Hotto! 😎☠🇿🇦 (@Jujulam_23) April 4, 2021

68%ball possession and no goal scored. Not good enough. #UpTheBucs!!! pic.twitter.com/vv6JKvVyu9 — Nkululeko Somhlahlo (@NkululekoSomhl1) April 4, 2021

Mango hit the upright on last minute of the game. Unlucky ei. Great game from Sandilands. — Abongile (@Abongil10646431) April 4, 2021

The combination of Nyauza and Hlatshwayo is disaster . #CAFCC — Abel mathwasa (@abelgrilla) April 4, 2021

Brother Nyauza is criminal. Al Ahly with a surname nearly scored there... — Pro Philani (@prophilani) April 4, 2021