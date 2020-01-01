Mhango details how Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer improved his game

The Malawi international's meteoric rise under the coach has improved Pirates’ league fortunes with his decisive goals

striker Frank Mhango has detailed why he suddenly managed to flourish under coach Josef Zinnbauer, saying the German mentor switched his role from sitting back to staying in the box for goals.

In his debut season as a Pirates player after moving from , Mhango is currently the Premier Soccer League ( ) top-scorer with 14 goals, having managed nine in six matches under Zinnbauer.

The Malawian hit the ground running on Zinnbauer’s first match in charge of Pirates, grabbing a brace in the 3-1 win over Black in December 2019.

Following his terrific form, Mhango has given Zinnbauer some credit, saying the German's tactics have brought the best out of him.

“I think it’s the system we’ve played up until now. It’s a system that I love to play because it’s one where I play close to the goal,” said Mhango as per Times Live.

“It’s not one where I need to go all the way back. I’m just around the box, so that’s why maybe I am in the game.

"Obviously firstly we need to defend for the team. We all track back, we all attack.

“But for me I think it [my positioning] is very close to the goal. Because I know where the goal is. Sometimes I don’t need to see where the goal is because I know.”

Mhango’s work has not gone unrecognised with him scooping the January PSL Player of the Month.

After being suspended for last weekend’s Nedbank Cup, Mhango is expected to start for Pirates in Sunday’s league visit to Black Leopards.