Mhango credits his impressive scoring form to Orlando Pirates teammate Memela

The 27-year-old, who is in his debut season with Bucs, has netted 11 goals in his last 10 league matches

forward Frank Mhango has credited Luvuyo Memela for his impressive goalscoring form.

The Malawi international is currently sitting at the top of the 's goalscoring charts with 14 goals from 19 matches.

Memela, who has been revitalized by coach Josef Zinnbauer, has contributed six assists for Mhango.

Mhango has labelled the 32-year-old attacking midfielder as his best ever teammate.

“I think for me he’s the top number 10 that I’ve ever seen or even played with because he understands football,” Mhango told the media.

“Sometimes he doesn’t even need to look where you are, he just knows your movement and where to put the ball, like to say, when I go there, I know I’m going to get the ball.

“So, I think credit to him and credit to the team as well.”

The Buccaneers have been eliminated from this season's Nedbank Cup by Mhango's former team, and they will not be in action this weekend.

Pirates are currently placed second on the league standings and Mhango is keen to help his side clinch the PSL title this season.

“That’s the one we play for now because the league is all we have, the cup is gone," he added.

"But we still take it one game at a time and that’s all we’re looking at."

Bucs' next match is against league log leaders, in the Soweto Derby clash at FNB Stadium on February 29.