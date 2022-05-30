Mhango confirms Orlando Pirates in talks for his move

The Malawi international recently announced that he is leaving the Buccaneers after three seasons at the club

Frank Mhango says he is not focusing on his impending transfer from Orlando Pirates but is placing national team business as his top priority.

The 29-year-old striker is waiting to hear from Pirates and another PSL club reportedly interested in his signature.

AmaZulu have been reported to be his next destination in exchange with defender Thapelo Xoki.

Another KwaZulu Natal side Royal AM has also been rumoured as having lined up Mhango in case Victor Letsoalo leaves the club.

“I will not say anything about the move. Both clubs have not told me anything, so I will not say anything until my manager tells me something,” Mhango told KickOff.

“But football is football man, anywhere football is football. But the only thing I'm focusing on now is the Africa Cup Of Nations qualifiers. I need to join my national team soon and as quickly as possible.

“That's the only thing I'm focusing on now. You know what happens when a coach gives you the freedom to do what you enjoy doing. In the national team they allow me to do what I can, they give you the freedom.”

Malawi are set to host Ethiopia and then visit Guinea in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers slated for June 2 and 6, respectively.

Mhango is back with the national team for the first time since January when he put up a splendid display at the Afcon finals in Cameroon.

“So for me, it's amazing to be part of the national team. I'm a great player because I'm surrounded by players who make me a great player,” added Mhango.

“Without the other teammates I wouldn't be a great player, so the credit must go to the whole Malawi national team because everyone plays their part.

“What every player likes to hear is that you should go out there and enjoy yourself because everyone knows football, so let's just go there and enjoy the fun.”

Leaving Pirates would end a difficult season for Mhango who was being sidelined by the Pirates coaches.