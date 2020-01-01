Mhango: Boost for Orlando Pirates as striker starts full training

The 28-year-old Malawi international is back after missing recent matches, including international duty

have announced striker Frank Mhango has started full training after recovering from injury.

Mhango could feature in Pirates’ next Premier Soccer League ( ) game against FC on Saturday after missing the last two league games as well as the MTN8 home and away semi-final matches against .

He was also absent when Malawi played back-to-back qualifiers against Burkina Faso.

He has one league goal to his name so far, a converted penalty in the opening match against before he was injured in his second league match against Stellenbosch in October.

The other match he has featured in was the MTN8 quarter-final showdown against .

“The Bucs technical team has been boosted with the latest news to come out of the medical department,” Pirates said in a statement.

“Josef Zinnbauer and his assistants welcome back 2019/20 top goalscorer Gabadinho Mhango who returns to full training after recovering from injury. The return of the Malawian international comes in at the right time and will surely give Zinnbauer a welcome selection headache upfront in the upcoming matches with the likes of Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa firing on all cylinders. Both strikers were on the scoresheet in Orlando Pirates’ come-from-behind victory over SuperSport United at the weekend.”

In Mhango’s absence, Zinnbauer mostly preferred using Lepasa as a lone striker.

With DR Congo forward Jean-Marc Makusu having been recently signed on loan from AS Vita, it is yet to be seen who Zinnbauer will start upfront.

But there is an anticipated attacking partnership between Mhango and Makusu which on paper appears to have the potential to be the most potent in the PSL.

Mhango’s return and Lepasa’s form with Makusu, means Zinnbauer might not miss the absence of injured Thembinkosi Lorch too much.

Pirates have stated Lorch is continuing his rehabilitation with the physiotherapists with four weeks to go before he could return.