Mhango believes Orlando Pirates can overtake Kaizer Chiefs and dreams of the Premier League

The Bucs forward has disclosed his ambition of playing in one of the biggest football leagues in the world

striker Frank Mhango has revealed he is aiming at scoring 15 goals this season.

The Malawi international is currently sitting at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( )'s goalscoring charts having netted 14 goals.

Mhango was answering questions from the Bucs fans via the club's mobile application with the current league season having been halted by the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked for his goal target for the season in the league, Mhango replied: "My target is 15 goals."

The club's record for the most goals in a single season in all competition is held by Dennis Lota, who scored 23 goals during the 1999/00 campaign and Mhango is currently on 15 goals with seven games left.

The 27-year-old player also disclosed he would like to play in the Premier League in before retiring from football.

“I would like to play [in the] English Premier League because I have always wanted to play EPL [football]," he said.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Mbulelo Mabizela is the last player to leave Pirates directly for a Premier League club in 2003 when he joined Hotspur.

Pirates are currently placed fourth on the league standings - eight points behind the leaders, , who have a game in hand.

However, Mhango remains hopeful they can catch Chiefs if they take it one game at a time if the league resumes.

"The league is not over yet but we will take it a game at a time," Mhango, who won the PSL title with in 2017, concluded.