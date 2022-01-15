Mfundo Vilakazi: Kaizer Chiefs snap up teenage sensation amid Mamelodi Sundowns link

Kaizer Chiefs reserve team coach Vela Khumalo has confirmed that the Soweto giants have snapped up Mfundo Vilakazi and he revealed his plans for the teenager.



The 15-year-old attacker won the hearts of many football fans across the country while playing for Doornkop Students at the 30th edition of the Philly's Games in Tembisa, Gauteng, which was televised live on SuperSport TV last month.



Vilakazi, who is blessed with a special left foot, mesmerised opposition defenders with his superb dribbling skills, while also displaying impressive shooting technique during the festive tournament.



Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns were both credited with an interest in the talented player and Amakhosi have since won the race for his signature.



Khumalo explained that Vilakazi would play in the PSL's reserve league, DStv Diski Challenge, which recently resumed following a mid-season break.



“There will be players who will be given a chance in the Diski Challenge in this round. Mfundo is one of those players,” Khumalo told Daily Sun.



“I can see social media people are all over us. They want to see him playing. But we need to manage him well. He is one for the future. We are going to give him minutes.”



Doornkop Students, who are campaigning in the fourth tier of South African football, Safa SAB League, also confirmed Vilakazi's departure to Chiefs via a statement on their official Facebook page;



"We have had to wait till today for formalities to be concluded before making an announcement," a club statement.



"Mfundo will join Kaizer Chiefs DDC team, the contract was signed and sealed today (14/01/2022) by his parents.



"Thanks to Philly's Games and DSTV for the exposure and opportunities it has presented to the boys, congratulations."