Mfundo Vilakazi: Kaizer Chiefs deny reports of teenager's banishment

Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs have dismissed reports that they have banished Mfundo Vilakazi from the reserve team.

Reports of the teenage sensation being expelled from the team have been circulating, but the club has described them as "fake" and asked their supporters to stop believing news from unreliable sources.

The rumours went further to indicate the youngster had been demoted to the U17 side.

"The relentless spreading of fake news continues," the Soweto giants tweeted in response to the reports.

"We would like to once again warn our supporters to guard against these people who are hellbent on trying to disrupt the club and its operations. For authentic and reliable news, please follow our social media platforms and website."

Article continues below

Vilakazi caught the attention of the public when he starred in the 30th edition of the Philly's Games while playing for Doornkop Students in Tembisa, Gauteng.

Coach Vela Khumalo, who was rumoured to have banished the youngster from the DStv Diski Challenge team, hailed the player when they won the race against Mamelodi Sundowns for his signature.

"We need to manage him well. He is one for the future. We are going to give him minutes." the coach said in a previous interview.