Meyiwa: Former Kaizer Chiefs starlet had offers from Germany and Italy before career-ending accident

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has divulged that Wiseman Meyiwa was approached by European clubs before his tragic accident.

The Chiefs academy product was tipped to be a future star

Zwane revealed Amakhosi were in talks with other clubs regarding Meyiwa

The Chiefs mentor was speaking about the success of the club's academy

WHAT HAPPENED?:The retired midfielder was touted as one of the best young up-and-coming players in South African football during his days with the Soweto giants.

However, Meyiwa, who excelled for South Africa in international youth tournaments, was forced to retire at the age of 19 after the car accident in 2018 that left him paraplegic.

Zwane has now disclosed that Meyiwa was close to sealing a move to a German or Italian club before the accident as the 49-year-old tactician discussed Njabulo Blom's recent move to MLS outfit St Louis City from Chiefs.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: “As a club when we saw the opportunity for Njabulo Blom to go and grow elsewhere, we had to let him go,” Zwane said on Times Live.

“That’s good for us and it’s going to motivate others. Maybe others will go to other countries in Europe.

“Even for Wiseman, it was unfortunate that he had that incident, but he was going to Italy or Germany. The team [Chiefs] was still negotiating with him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meyiwa had the opportunity to play at the 2015 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in Chile and 2017 U20 World Cup in South Korea where he was one of South Africa's standout performers.

His exploits for the youth national teams led to him being promoted to Chiefs' first team from the club's academy and he had a memorable debut season in the 2017-18 campaign.

Meyiwa made history by becoming the youngest player to start a PSL match and score on debut at the age of 17 for Chiefs when they defeated Cape Town City 2-0 in September 2017.

He went on to make 14 appearances in the PSL in the 2017/18 term before the tragic accident ended his promising career in November 2018 leaving him confined to a wheelchair.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Soweto giants are busy preparing for their upcoming match against Sekhukhune at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs will be celebrating their 53rd anniversary since the club's formation and they are in the mood to celebrate.