Meyiwa family keen to know who the 'mastermind' behind Senzo's killing was

Five suspects are being tried at the Boksburg magistrate's court, but it's not yet clear if any of those individuals are a potential mastermind

Sifiso Meyiwa, brother of the late and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, says his family desperately want closure.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 at the home of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Although it was initially believed his death was the result of a botched robbery, there were also those who thought his murder was planned.

And now this week, the South African government revealed that by implementing new cold-case techniques, they were able to make five arrests. They also believe they have identified the individual who delivered the fatal shot to kill Meyiwa, as well as having found a suspected murder weapon.

Speaking to the media ahead of the suspects' appearance at the Boksburg magistrate's court, Meyiwa's brother Sifiso revealed the anguish the family has gone through and hopes to now find some peace.

And if indeed the murder was an orchestrated hit, the family wants to know who was behind it.

“We heard that there is a mastermind and we want to see who this guy is. This case has brought so much pain for six years. All we want is closure,” Sifiso was quoted saying by the Sowetan.

The latest developments in the case may just eventually help the family find some kind of closure. However, it's tragically come too late for Meyiwa’s father Sam, who passed away 15-months ago. On top of that, Meyiwa’s mother is also not in good health.

“My mother hasn’t been doing too well. Her BP [blood pressure] has been high and she has been stressed because nothing has come from all of this,” Sifiso Meyiwa said.

Adv Gerrie Nel, heading up AfriForum’s private investigation team, also reiterated the possibility of there being a mastermind behind the murder who needs to be brought to justice.



"We agree, that having gone through the evidence, that this is a hit and we've also indicated our full cooperation in exposing the mastermind and ensuring that the mastermind is also prosecuted," Nel was quoted saying.

Nel added that AfriForum will be keeping a close watch on court proceedings.