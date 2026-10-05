Mexx Meerdink's injury is not too bad. That's what AZ head coach Leeroy Echteld said on Monday on Rondo on Ziggo Sport. Meerdink stayed in the dressing room at half-time of the Netherlands v Serbia (2-1) with physical complaints.

Echteld says he is pleased the international break is over. "Because then the boys are just back with us again. Then you can train with them again, prepare again," said the AZ coach, who saw no fewer than fourteen players head off on international duty.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday, ed.) they still have another match, that of the Netherlands Under-21s. Wednesday they are off, Thursday they come back and then you have two days before Feyenoord. That is a pity, because of course you just want to be able to train with them for longer," Echteld said. Feyenoord v AZ is already scheduled for Saturday.

Fitness is a major issue going into that match, with Ro-Zangelo Daal and Wouter Goes having left the Netherlands Under-21s camp early. Echteld confirmed the pair are now fit again. Mexx Meerdink also had to come off during the Netherlands v Serbia match on Sunday evening and immediately texted his coach.

"Yes, I was pleased that he went off and texted that it was not that serious," said Echteld. Meerdink was replaced by Joshua Zirkzee at half-time after appearing to limp slightly towards the end of the first half.

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"Yes, he let me know straight away," Echteld continued. "He was there this morning. He actually wanted to go straight on to Antwerp, but then I said: 'That's not happening, mate. Come back once more tomorrow morning, and after that you can go.'"

Presenter Wytse van der Goot wondered what Meerdink urgently needed to do in Antwerp. "He wanted to go to the spa for a bit, he wanted to recover for a while," Echteld replied. "In itself I would have been perfectly fine with that if he had had absolutely nothing. But now he will simply come in first tomorrow morning for treatment."