Mexicans Abroad: Corona scores for Porto, Sin Cara visits Raul Jimenez
The European seasons are drawing to a close, but most Mexicans playing in Europe still have plenty to play for.
That's certainly the case for Jesus "Tecatito" Corona and Hector Herrera at Porto. While a draw two weekends ago means the Dragons no longer control their destiny, the league title is still in reach should Benfica stumble in the final two weekends of the season. Both players started Saturday against CD Aves, with Corona heading home the opening goal in a 4-0 thrashing of the visitors. One more point would lock up second place and the Champions League qualification place that comes with it.
In Belgium, it was a rough week for the Champions League hopes of both Guillermo Ochoa and Omar Govea. Ochoa and Standard Liege continued their skid, losing a third consecutive match despite Anderlecht going down a man early. The Brussels club put two goals past Ochoa as Standard fell, 2-1. Govea was one of six players who saw yellow for Antwerp, but their efforts were hardly enough to stop Genk from nabbing a 4-0 win, their fifth-consecutive victory.
It was a quiet week for the two Mexican forwards in the Premier League. Chicharito made the bench for West Ham United but didn't get off of it for a 3-0 victory against Southampton. Raul Jimenez played the full 90 minutes for Wolves but failed to find the back of the net. The club won 1-0 against Fulham, a third-straight win for Wolverhampton as it knocks on the door of the Europa League. Perhaps most exciting, though, was the visit of Jimenez's friend Sin Cara, the WWE superstar.
Listo para apoyar a los @Wolves 🐺 y a mi gran amigo Raul Jimenez ❗️ #TodosSomosSinCara pic.twitter.com/mkVtCBTTBU— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 3, 2019
Nestor Araujo's speciality is defending, but the Celta de Vigo center back had the ball in the back of the net in the second half of a 2-0 win over Barcelona. The goal was called back, but Araujo can still celebrate helping the club to a clean sheet, including winning 93% of his tackles against an alternate Barca side preparing for the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.
A fellow La Liga center back, Hector Moreno, also played the full 90 of a win. Moreno started for the second weekend in a row as Real Sociedad beat Alaves, 1-0.
Real Betis' sudden miserable run continued with a 1-0 loss to Eibar. Andres Guardado started and went 81 minutes, while Diego Lainez entered as a late change. Giovani Lo Celso missed a penalty that could've helped Betis snap its drought, but instead the Verdiblancos are now on a five-match spell with no victories.
Hirving Lozano is out for the rest of the Eredivisie season, and his PSV teammate Erick Gutierrez has to wait until May 12 for another league match to take place.