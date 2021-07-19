Messi, Xavi or Iniesta: Who has the most appearances for FC Barcelona?
FC Barcelona are the most successful club in Europe with 95 trophies in their cabinet. They have 26 La Liga titles which is the second most in Spain after Real Madrid (34) and has won the Copa del Rey trophy a record 31 times.
Legendary players like Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta have donned the Blue and Garnet jersey over the years and have brought a lot of success to the club.
But among all the greats who have played for Barca, the modern day great Lionel messi has played the most number of matches for the club.
Editors' Picks
- How Al Ahly exploited old Kaizer Chiefs weaknesses
- Caf Champions League: Mosimane's Ahly legacy must transcend trophies if he is to stand out
- Pellistri set for loan move after showing promise on first senior Man Utd appearance
- 'I would prefer Grobler over Makgopa' - Mokoena urges Orlando Pirates to sign SuperSport United star
After graduating from La Masia, FC Barcelona youth system, Messi made his senior professional debut in 2004 and has played for the Spanish giants all through his career so far.
Messi's contract ran out with the club in the summer of 2021 but the Argentine is very close to sign a fresh contract with the club which will keep him at the Catalan club for five more years.
The Barcelona superstar gas appeared in 778 matches for the club. At Camp Nou, he has won every major trophy including the La Liga 10 times and the Champions League four times.
Another club and Spanish football legend and Messi's former teammate Xavi Hernandez is the second most-capped Barcelona player of all time.
Like Messi, Xavi was also a Barcelona youth product who made his senior professional debut in 1998 and went on to play until 2015. In those 17 years, the World Cup-winning Spanish international appeared in 767 matches for the.
Among the top 10 players who have played the most matches for the club, seven are from the golden generation of the club which reached great heights during Pep Guardiola's tenure.
Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have made the most appearances for the Blaugrana.
Who are the most-capped players in the history of FC Barcelona?
|Position
|Player
|Years
|Matches
|1
|Lionel Messi
|2004-2021
|778
|2
|Xavi Hernandez
|1998-2015
|767
|3
|Andres Iniesta
|2002-2018
|674
|4
|Sergio Busquets
|2008-present
|629
|5
|Carles Puyol
|1999-2014
|593
|6
|Gerard Pique
|2008-present
|566
|7
|Migueli
|1973-1989
|549
|8
|Victor Valdes
|2002-2014
|535
|9
|Carles Rexach
|1965-1981
|450
|10
|Guillermo Amor
|1988-1998
|421
Further reading
Most-capped Real Madrid players of all-time