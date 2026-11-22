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Lionel Messi received the MLS Golden Boot, but the Argentinian then lost at home with his Inter Miami side, who now face elimination from the post-season. The former Barcelona player also clashed with an opponent on the pitch.

Inter Miami slumped to a 3-0 home defeat against Columbus Crew in the first match of the best-of-three Major League Soccer playoff series. Former Inter player Kily González and his side must now win away from home to avoid elimination and force a third, deciding match.

Messi received the Golden Boot before kick-off. For the second year running, he was the regular season’s top scorer with 26 goals, but he came close to scoring only a couple of times during the match.

Messi also clashed with Tapia. After a challenge near the touchline, the Chilean striker got in the way to delay the restart of play, infuriating the Pulce. Messi then threw the ball at him with his hands, hitting him in the face. A scuffle followed. The referee settled it with a yellow card apiece for the two players.