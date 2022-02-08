Messi surprises former Man Utd youngster Angel Gomes with shirt swap request after PSG beat Lille 5-1

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes was given a delightful surprise at the end of his side's defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Despite the Ligue 1 champions being thumped 5-1 by the current leaders, the 21-year-old was shocked to find Argentina legend Lionel Messi asking to swap shirts with him.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had been one of the stars of the game, scoring a delightful chip after setting up Presnel Kimpembe's goal.

What happened?

While the Lille and PSG players were walking back to their dressing rooms, Messi stopped Gomes and asked him to swap shirts.

🎥👀 [𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘]



Behind the scenes of the great victory 🆚 Lille (1-5) 👌#𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗖𝗣𝗦𝗚 pic.twitter.com/ULZAYSQP9r — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 7, 2022

The former Manchester United youth player shook hands with the icon and they hugged before going their separate ways.

What happened during Lille vs PSG?

PSG took the lead at Lille after just 10 minutes through Danilo Pereira, but Sven Botman got on the end of a pass from Hatem Ben Arfa to knock home the equaliser.

Article continues below

Kimpembe restored the visitors' lead four minutes later with the help of Messi, who fired in a goal of his own shortly afterwards.

Danilo grabbed his second of the game early in the second half, before Kylian Mbappe rounded off the scoring after 67 minutes.

Further reading