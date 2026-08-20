Messi scores brilliantly and pays tribute to his father, but also shows his other side

Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami on Wednesday night into Thursday. The 39-year-old playmaker dedicated the goal to his father Jorge, who recently died at the age of 68 after an illness.

The Argentine produced Inter Miami's 1-2 in fine style during the first half of the away match against Philadelphia Union, which ended 2-2 in the Eastern Conference of MLS. After scoring, the Inter Miami star pointed two fingers to the sky in tribute to his late father.

Following the death of Jorge Messi, the forward expressed doubts about his future as a player. ''I do not know what I am supposed to do without you. All I have ever done is play football and now there are doubts about whether I will keep doing that for much longer.''

On his Instagram channel, the grieving Messi wrote: ''From the very beginning you were my great support, and there was only such a short time left until the end. Why could you not just hold on a little longer, so that we could finish it together?''

Tensions also spilled over during the game. In an argument, Messi lashed out at Quinn Sullivan, before the pair stood head to head for a moment.

Still, Inter Miami could not hold on to their 1-2 lead and had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Philadelphia. Deep into stoppage time, home wonderkid Cavan Sullivan, already signed by Manchester City, and Yannick Bright of the visitors were both sent off after a fracas.

As things stand, Messi and company sit second in the Eastern Conference of MLS, seven points behind leaders Nashville. The league leaders beat Inter Miami 4-1 last week.