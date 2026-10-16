Messi's trip to Spain raises questions: Miami coach settles his position

Javier Mascherano, the head coach of Inter Miami, has confirmed that Argentine star Lionel Messi will travel to Spain next week to collect the "Princess of Asturias Award for Sport" for 2026, before returning to rejoin the squad for the clash with the New York Red Bulls just two days after the ceremony.

The ceremony takes place in Oviedo on 22 October, days before Miami's Major League Soccer trip to the Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey. Gonzalez has no concerns whatsoever about the travel piling up ahead of the fixture.

Gonzalez said on Friday, in comments carried by ESPN: "Yes, he has this occasion (in Oviedo), and I'm very happy with the way he is handling it. The whole club agrees that he needs to be there because it is an extremely important award, not just for him but for his family too."

He added: "Of course I will count on him for the (New York Red Bulls) match. Leo has the capacity for that, and I want him to be in good shape. He needs this, and he will be there and then he will join me for the match, so I'm not worried about it at all."

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Awarded to individuals and institutions for outstanding achievement across fields such as literature, social sciences, scientific and technical research, international cooperation and sport, the "Princess of Asturias" prize went Messi's way last June. He became the first individual footballer to receive the honour from a jury that includes foundation president Teresa Perales among its prominent members.

Messi commented when the award was announced, saying: "In truth, I feel enormously proud to receive this recognition given how important it is, and because it is not limited to what I do on the pitch but extends to what I do off it as well. I am delighted and very grateful, and I wanted to let you know and send a warm embrace to everyone. Thank you and see you soon."

Second in the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami sealed their place in the 2026 MLS play-offs last Wednesday. Messi also leads the Golden Boot race as the league's top scorer with 23 goals, four clear of FC Dallas striker Petar Musa. First, though, comes a trip to Atlanta United on Saturday before that Red Bulls encounter.