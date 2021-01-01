Messi joins Xavi at top of Barcelona's all-time appearance list

The Argentina stepped on the field for Barcelona for the 767th in the match with Huesca

Lionel Messi wrote himself another piece of history when moving level with Xavi at the top of Barcelona’s list of appearance makers.

When taking the field against Huesca on Monday, Messi racked up his 767th appearance for the Catalans - moving him alongside fellow club legend Xavi.

If Messi does not sign a new deal in the summer, his Barcelona career will come a close - but he would depart with a series of records that are never likely to be challenged.

Messi’s haul of records

The 33-year-old Argentine surpassed Xavi earlier in the season on Barca’s list of Liga appearance-makers , but the match against Huesca took him to the top of matches played in all competitions.

Of the previous 766 games, Messi’s record stands at won 535, drawn 140 and lost 91.

Unsurprisingly, he has played more games in La Liga than any other competition. His appearance against Huesca took his domestic league total to 510 - with 149 Champions League games, 79 in the Copa Del Rey, 20 in the Spanish Super Cup, five in the Club World Cup and four in the European Super Cup.

Messi, who made his debut for the club in 2005, stands above all Barca players in terms of goals scored, as he has 658 to his name - some 426 clear of second-placed Cesar Rodriguez.

As well as goals and appearances, it is no surprise that Messi tops the list of players to have won the most trophies for the club. He has 34 to his name, with Barca pushing to increase the tally in La Liga and Copa Del Rey this term.

Xavi on Messi

The pair forged a close bond during the glory years that saw Barca plunder Champions Leagues and Liga titles.

Messi is a six-time Ballon d’Or winner, and Xavi rates him higher than anyone else who has played the game.

“Ronaldinho is at the level of the best, perhaps what he lacked was consistency," Xavi said. "Perhaps he lacked consistency in being at his peak. For me, only Messi is above Ronaldinho because of the consistency of the last few years.

“Messi is the best in history.”

Messi on Xavi

Messi is not known for long speeches in front of the media, but what he said about Xavi was telling - given the talent in Spanish football.

“He is the best player in the history of Spanish football,” Messi said of his former team-mate.

