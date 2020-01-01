‘Messi is better than Ronaldo because of his natural talent’ – Bristol City’s Afobe

There is always an argument about who the best player is between Messi and Ronaldo, owing to their individual achievements

star Benik Afobe has revealed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo but claims captain Lionel Messi is better than the star.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international selected his pick between the two players who have dominated football with their performances and laurels in recent years during a question and answer engagement on the club's social media account.

Afobe is currently on a season-long loan from , but a knee injury he suffered in training last September has ruled him out of action for the Robins.

Messi won the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time last year but 27-year-old expressed his love for Ronaldo because of his hard work and self-belief.

"Ronaldo or Messi. I prefer Ronaldo but Messi is better. I say Ronaldo because he's work so hard, and he is a man of stories,” Afobe said.

“We hear about him being the first person in the training and the last person out, he's got himself the self-belief that he is the best even before he showed that he is the best.

“He is done it in , and in the Premier League, he is all round.”

Despite his love for the former and star, Afobe maintained that Messi remains the best in the world.

“Of God given natural talent, I think Messi is class above everyone. He is just amazing to watch. They are about world classs players and definitely the best two that's ever lived,” he added.

Afobe started his professional career at in 2010 after developing through their youth ranks, but he could not establish himself in Arsene Wenger's team.

The Congolese striker was loaned to six clubs before finally joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2015, however, he has chosen a former teammate at the Emirates Stadium as the best he has played with.

“The best player I've ever played with is easily Robin van Persie, his movement, his first touches, his vision, his finishing ability which is top class. He is a great guy, he gives me a lot of advice, and he is very humble, and he's had a successful career,” he said.