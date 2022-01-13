Messi: Covid recovery took longer than expected but I'm almost back

Lionel Messi says his recovery from Covid has taken longer than expected but that he's almost ready to make his Paris Saint-Germain return after several weeks away from the team.

In fact, the Argentine has begun training in recent days as he trends towards full fitness.

It's been a slow start to life in France in the goalscoring department for Messi, but he hopes to start finding the net with more regularity as PSG push for a league title in the second half of the season.

What has been said?

"Good afternoon! As you know I had COVID and I wanted to thank you for all the messages I received and tell you that it took me longer than I thought to be well but I'm almost recovered and I'm really looking forward to getting back on the field," Messi wrote in an Instagram post.

"I've been training these days to get 100%, very nice challenges are coming this year and hopefully very soon we can see each other again. Thanks!!!"

How did Messi contract Covid?

It's believed that the illness was picked up when he returned to Argentina over the festive period, with a local DJ among those blamed. The DJ has denied responsibility.

Messi's return to France was delayed and he has been fighting a prolonged battle to push through his infection ever since.

It appears he's finally primed to make his PSG return in the near future.

Messi's record at PSG

The forward has scored once and assisted four times in Ligue 1 this year while adding another five goals in the Champions League.

Through 20 matches, PSG lead Ligue 1 by 11 points after finishing second to Lille last year.

