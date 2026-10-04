Fresh from an emphatic 7-0 win over Burkina Faso that unfolded in controversial circumstances, Argentina are now bracing for another match in exceptional conditions. They face Benin after midnight next Tuesday.

Argentina's national team are enduring a turbulent spell during the current international break. Their 4-0 win over Bolivia barely raised an eyebrow. Everything changed in the days that followed.

The Albiceleste swept aside their Burkinabe counterparts 7-0, but chaos surrounded the result. The Stallions fielded an altered line-up packed with under-23 players because of travel arrangements handled by the Argentine Football Association.

Burkina Faso took a low-cost flight and received no bonus, triggering that sudden change in personnel.

Worse still, the players landed in Argentina just three hours before kick-off, leaving no time to recover from the long journey.

The margin ballooned beyond anything expected, and the Argentine press were not impressed. They tore into the situation and branded the whole affair a scandal.

The crisis repeats with Benin

According to the website "Foot Mercato", the storm shows no sign of easing. Lionel Messi will pull on the Argentina shirt for the final time on Tuesday 6 October at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, yet the match against Benin arrives in an unusual atmosphere. The African side ran into problem after problem beforehand, with facilities falling well short of acceptable.

No hot water greeted the players at the hotel. The sauna was broken, the equipment inadequate, and both the artificial training pitch and the fitness room were unfit for a professional team.

On top of that, Benin travelled on a 23-hour flight in economy class, and the sports analyst Jonas Bedi lost consciousness.

Several key players were also missing, most notably Junior Olaitan (Besiktas), Charlemagne Azondjitode (TBS) and Sahid Ngobi (VBS).

Things did eventually improve and gradually returned to normal. Still, it was a gruelling stretch for Benin, and the episode does little for Argentina's reputation ahead of the match the whole world is waiting for.