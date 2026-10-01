Rasmus Højlund then reeled off CR7's legendary "SIUUUU" celebration after his superb goal made it 2-2 in the 53rd minute. A message to the absent Portuguese superstar, and at the same time a dig at his team-mates and, above all, coach Jorge Jesus?

Tensions between the new Portugal coach and Ronaldo had escalated on Wednesday evening when the star striker left the national team camp early. Ronaldo was clearly unhappy with how Jesus had spoken about his situation at the press conference beforehand. The previous Nations League game in Norway had already left CR7 frustrated, with Jesus leaving him on the bench for 90 minutes and not sending him on, even though the 41-year-old had warmed up for half an hour.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about his departure from the national team?

"After the coach's press conference and a conversation with the president of the Portuguese federation, I decided to leave the team camp," Ronaldo explained his decision via Instagram. He said he wanted to comment on the exact background at the next available opportunity. Whether his furious exit also meant the end of the Al-Nassr striker's international career initially remained open.

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In Copenhagen on Thursday evening, Højlund, a Napoli striker, struck brilliantly after a fine through ball from Mikkel Damsgaard, beating Portugal centre-back Ruben Dias before keeping his cool in front of goalkeeper Diogo Costa. With a delicate lob, he gave the Porto keeper no chance and marked his 15th international goal with the CR7 celebration as the crowd loudly joined in with the "SIUUUU".