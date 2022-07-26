Merveil Ndockyt: HNK Gorica sign Congo midfielder from NK Osijek

The 24-year-old offensive player has changed teams in Croatia in readiness for the new campaign

HNK Gorica have strengthened their midfield department by acquiring the services of Merveil Ndockyt ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old, who hails from the Republic of Congo, has penned a two-year contract to sign for the Croatian outfit after leaving NK Osijek.

"Gorica's new player is Merveil Ndockyt, a 24-year-old offensive midfielder who arrived to the City Stadium from NK Osijek," the club confirmed on their official website.

"Ndockyt will wear the number 99 on his jersey this season, which Cherif Ndiaye wore before him.

"Merveil, welcome to Gorica!"

Ndockyt has discussed his move, explaining how his three years in Croatia will help him to settle in well with the new side.

"Gorica has a young team, a good atmosphere and I am happy that I became part of this team," Ndockyt said after putting pen to paper, adding: "I have been in Croatia for three years, so I know the league very well, I know what I can do and I am sure that I will help the team.

"I want to prove to everyone that the injury cannot break me, without a doubt I will do my best just to play and enjoy football."

Born in Brazzaville, the attacking player started his career with ACNFF in 2014 and he ended up featuring for CARA Brazzaville and AC Leopards in Congo.

He finally made his breakthrough and moved to Europe in August, 2016, where he signed a two-year contract with Albanian Superliga outfit Tirana.

Ndockyt also played for Spanish side Getafe, from where he went on loan to Mallorca, then to the Barcelona B team.

Thereafter he moved to Croatian First Football League side Osijek in a temporary deal in August 2019, but the move was later made permanent in July 2020.

On the international front, he made his debut for the Republic of Congo in 2015, and has gone ahead to manage 21 caps and scored one goal.