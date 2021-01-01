Mere thinks that Swallows FC could follow in Leicester City's footsteps

The Soweto side have won five and drawn three of their eight games this term and have conceded the least goals in the league, just three

Swallows FC have taken almost everyone in the South African soccer fraternity by surprise with the blistering start they've made to the Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

The Birds are currently in second spot on the table, with 18 points from their eight matches, three behind who have played one game more.

And in what is Swallows' first season back in the top-flight following a five-year absence, they are just one of three teams still unbeaten in the PSL.

There is a long way still to go in the league title race, but it should be remembered that people said the same thing about five years ago, before they went on to shock all the big guns of the English Premier League by winning the title.

“In life anything is possible,” Swallows' veteran defender Vuyo Mere told the Daily Sun.

“What Leicester did was amazing and showed that if you work hard and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything you set your heart on."

The 36-year-old previously won the league title twice during his time with Sundowns. He also had a previous stint at Swallows in 2011 and has played for Hellenic, Platinum Stars and as well.

Now he wants his current team-mates to set the bar as high as possible.

“Look, there’s always something to compete for in life. Last season here at Swallows, we fought hard to get promotion from the GladAfrica Championship and this season we find ourselves in the top fight," said the former Bafana Bafana right-back.

“Our objective is to reach as high as possible as we can, even if it means winning the PSL. We’re not going to limit God’s will and ourselves."

Not wanting to add too much weight of expectation, Mere added: "We’re not going to put pressure on ourselves. Our aim is to take one game at a time. We used the same strategy in the GladAfrica Championship last season and we ended up winning it."

The Birds are next in action against , at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday evening.