'Mentally they’re all monsters!' - Liverpool legend Gerrard in awe of 'phenomenal' Reds

The former England midfielder says he is "really excited" to see how much more Jurgen Klopp's side can achieve in the coming years

The current squad has a "fantastic opportunity" to cement their place in football history if they can continue on their current trajectory, according to Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool added a sixth European Cup to their collection last season after beating in the showpiece final, bringing an end to Jurgen Klopp's long wait for his first trophy in charge at Anfield.

The Reds narrowly missed out on Premier League glory before their continental triumph, finishing just a single point behind in the final table.

City were strong favourites to win a third successive crown in 2019-20, but Liverpool have bounced back to emerge as the dominant force in English football's top flight.

Klopp's men currently hold a 25-point lead over Pep Guardiola's champions, and need just two more wins to secure an elusive piece of silverware.

Liverpool's 30-year wait for the league title has been extended due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen the Premier League shut down indefinitely, but Gerrard believes this is only the beginning of a new era of success for the club.

The legendary former Reds captain has been impressed by the "mental strength" within Klopp's ranks, telling Sky Sports: "They just seem to be getting better and stronger every single year.

"I think the one key thing that has blown me away from when I played, what they seem to have now is mental strength across the board.

"We used to have some really good professionals and mentally strong players in our squad but now it seems that from No.1 in the squad to player 26, mentally they’re all monsters and are all on the same page.

"To have a squad that has that mentality, I’m really excited to watch them in the coming years because I think they have a fantastic opportunity to become a really successful Liverpool team, and that’s what we all want as Liverpool fans.

"They’ve been phenomenal for a few years now. I thought they were very unlucky last year not to be champions. That was just down to how good Man City were."

Gerrard reserved special praise for club captain Jordan Henderson, who has been the driving force behind an initiative which has seen Premier League players donate portions of their wages to the NHS as the battle against Covid-19 continues.

"I remember he came into Liverpool as a shy lad from Sunderland and his family asked me to keep an eye on him and look after him," Gerrard said of his ex-team-mate.

"He's a very selfless person, on and off the pitch. He was a dream to play with because of his energy. I'm certainly one who's always sung his praises because I appreciate the job he did in the team.

"I think he's got better and better from a football point of view but, as a person, I think what he's done over the last couple of weeks sums the human being up.

"He's a fantastic man and he's become a top-class midfielder. Everything he earns in the game and every accolade he gets he absolutely deserves it. He's a role model to a lot of young kids."