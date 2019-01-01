Mendy feeling ‘really fit’ as he chases down ‘all the trophies’ with Man City

The France international full-back has endured another injury-ravaged campaign at the Etihad Stadium, but is ready to aid a quadruple challenge

Benjamin Mendy has declared himself “really fit” and ready to help chase down “all the trophies” in an ongoing quadruple bid.

The international defender has seen a series of injuries restrict him to just 13 appearances this season.

He was, however, back in Pep Guardiola’s plans for a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton and is ready to kick on from this point.

The 24-year-old is adamant that the niggling knocks which have been holding him back are no longer an issue, with the buccaneering full-back eager to make up for lost time.

Mendy told City’s official website of his current situation: “I feel really fit and want to give everything for my team.

“I’ve missed a lot of games and much of the season, but my team-mates are incredible, and we need to trust and believe it to go to the end and win trophies.

“The meniscus is not this injury, but when I come back sometimes the swelling stays, but now it’s good! We forget the past and we just want to be focused on the future.

“It feels so good. I’m so happy. My team-mates and the staff have helped me a lot.”

Fitness issues prevented Mendy from figuring in City’s successful campaign.

He has, however, made a timely return as three more pieces of silverware are pursued and the fixtures start to stack up.

Guardiola’s side remain in the hunt for , Premier League and honours, with a clean sweep of honours still possible.

Mendy is determined to play his part in collecting as many medals as possible, with European action next on the agenda as City prepare for the first leg of a continental quarter-final clash with domestic rivals .

“We want all the trophies, so we tried to play good and give everything for the fans and that’s what we did,” Mendy added on the back of a narrow FA Cup win over at Wembley.

“We’ve got a good rest now and we will see after! We will speak to the manager and follow the rules.”