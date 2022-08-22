Mendy: Chelsea’s Jorginho defends goalkeeper after poor performance against Leeds United

The shot-stopper made a mistake that led to the opener for the home side in a game the Blues went on to lose

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has defended and urged Edouard Mendy to move on after the mistake that led to the Leeds United opener on Sunday at Elland Road.

The Senegal goalkeeper was caught in possession by Brenden Aaronson, who slotted into an open net to break the deadlock. Leeds went on to register a 3-0 victory over the Blues.

"It’s not nice to see, especially a teammate. Everyone has been there. He [Mendy] is strong and has a strong mentality. It’s time to move on," Jorginho said, as quoted by the club’s website.

Speaking of their general performance, the Italian said what matters now is how they rise from the defeat.

"We always try to improve and to help each other to push even more. Unfortunately, yesterday [Sunday] we couldn’t do it," he added.

"We have to move on, always. These things can happen, but it is about how we come back in the next game.

"A really bad day. We started well in the first 15 or 20 minutes, then we got a bit frustrated from them scoring and we started doing stuff we weren’t supposed to.

"We got stuck. We conceded and then we lost our heads, which cannot happen here. We got punished."

The Chelsea captain also discussed the reasons that made them crumble against the home side.

"We knew it was coming [Leeds’ intensity and high press]," he concluded.

"We were creating a lot and following the plan, at the end, we were not finishing the plan, and then we started doing different stuff. We were playing some balls we don’t usually play.

"If we had kept following the plan, and work our way out of pressure, maybe it would be a different story."

The victory meant that Leeds have ended their eight-game winless run against Chelsea in all competitions, with this their first victory against the Blues since December 2002.

While Thomas Tuchel’s side found themselves behind at half-time in a Premier League game for the first time since their final match of the 2020-21 season against Aston Villa.