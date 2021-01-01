'Mendy can save relationships' - Fans buzzing after Chelsea goalkeeper's heroics against Real Madrid
Football fans are buzzing on social media after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's saves against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League semi-final encounter.
The Senegalese produced stunning displays to stop Zinedine Zidane's men from finding the back of the net on Wednesday.
Earlier in the encounter, Mendy stopped Luka Modric from opening the scoring before his eye-catching leap to parry Karim Benzema's header.
Timo Werner's 28th goal gave Chelsea a 2-1 aggregate lead as they aim for the final spot but fans were pleased by Mendy's display.
At this point it's only Mendy that can save me from fake relationships #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/bJRvb6wht9— Ovie🐼 (@_kingvik) May 5, 2021
That Mendy save off Benzema, Kepa wouldn't even see it— my name is emmy | FC (@datsleekboy) May 5, 2021
Someone said Mendy would have saved Bill and Mendy's marriage#CHERMA— BASSEY DANIELS (@basseylight) May 5, 2021
Put some respect on his name EDOUARD MENDY #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/O2mGg3hNpC— GIDEON (@Gidi_1) May 5, 2021
Omooo, Mendy can hit it from anywhere at anytime!!! ❤️😭— Tomiwa_Faleye 💫 (@Tomiwa_faleye) May 5, 2021
Mendy opened a Bank account today— Reezy Sama 😳 (@armadillo_reezy) May 5, 2021
Current or Savings? pic.twitter.com/8ngmpUWyHl
Mendy ooooo. God will bless you o— Chelsea Babe(Chelsea will win CL & FA cup) (@debbie_chelsea) May 5, 2021
Mendy is really underrated wtf!!!— Rola (@kofoworola__a) May 5, 2021
Rema: somebody save me!!!— #YourBuddy💜 (@Tommy_teezle) May 5, 2021
Mendy: I'm like spiderman! spiderman!! Spiderman!!!#CHERMA pic.twitter.com/wPDiO4bvNK
Mendy may your days be long ooooo #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/tVgsIDNSsK— DiyaCoats (@addvokeight) May 5, 2021
Mendy. Mendy. Mendy— Titilope💙🧁✨ (@Ajao42024085) May 5, 2021
That's the tweet 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/r8eu2tonGT
Meanwhile, Mendy is the only thing standing between Real Madrid and a goal. The defence has been breached several times but this man has stood firm.— Ejike Kanife (@AktivIngredient) May 5, 2021
#CHERMA pic.twitter.com/MGZOi1kY7g
Mendy 💙— Akanni Of Lagos 🐺 (@2muchAkanni) May 5, 2021
Gon tell my kids how this guy came through when we need him the most.#CHERMA pic.twitter.com/a7BhiJpGw4
How come nobody is talking about those Mendy saves— The retweeter (@guru_kalexis) May 5, 2021
Insane reflexes #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/vUgGXi5VTb
Mendy would have saved my last relationship 😢 #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/ScWC1IuIlY— BLAME BS (@Bobosilver1) May 5, 2021