Mendy & Ziyech benched as Chelsea square up against Zenit Saint Petersburg

Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech have been benched as Chelsea take on Zenit Saint Petersburg in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

With the Blues already through to the Round of 16, they rested some of their biggest stars ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown against Leeds United.

Goalkeeper Mendy has featured in five games of the 2021-22 campaign, however, he will watch from the bench as Thomas Tuchel has handed Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga a place in the starting XI.

In a 4-3-3 formation, Kepa will be guarded by Senegal prospect Malang Sarr, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, and captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The trio of Ross Barkley, Mason Mount and Saul will hold sway in the midfield, while the Stamford Bridge giants would look up to Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku for the goals.

Elsewhere, Morocco international Ziyech will start from the bench that also comprises of Kai Havertz, Marcus Bettinelli, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva as well as Christian Pulisic.

Mateo Kovacic will play no part in Wednesday’s fixture having contracted Covid-19 that has seen him placed in isolation.

As things stand, Chelsea lead Group H having accrued 12 points from five matches with their only defeat coming at Juventus on September 29.

Prior to this game, the Londoners lost 3-2 to West Ham United and manager Tuchel claimed that a tough run of results has made him even hungrier to succeed as Chelsea boss.

“It is like this. I feel it also personally like you have a certain anger in you that you don’t have when you win,” he was quoted by the Chelsea website.

“There is a certain anger and ambition to turn things around.

“This makes you at first feel very bad but brings out the need for you personally to step up and show a reaction. We try to avoid it because everybody hates to lose but it happened.

“We need to step up in details and do our details to our standards. We need to do this on the highest level and do it relentlessly.

“No matter what the result is, what the occasion is or how big the adversity is. We have some space where we can improve in the details but it is not about the big picture in the moment.”