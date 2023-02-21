Mendieta: Kaizer Chiefs make contact with Stellenbosch FC regarding in-form Argentine star

Kaizer Chiefs have made contact with Stellenbosch FC regarding the services of influential midfielder Junior Mendieta.

Mendieta has been involved in 10 league goals this term

Amakhosi have a good working relationship with Stellies

Chiefs will lock horns with Pirates this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Argentine playmaker has been one of the most outstanding attacking midfielders in the Premier Soccer League in the current season.

Blessed with good ball control, technical ability and passing prowess, Mendieta's exploits have caught Chiefs' attention ahead of the PSL's winter transfer window which will open in July.

The 29-year-old, who has previously stated that he would be open to joining Chiefs, would be following in the footsteps of Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez if he does move to the Naturena-based giants at the end of this season.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Chiefs have made contact just to check Junior's availability," a source told GOAL.

"They also did the same thing with Zitha and Ashley before they opened transfer talks towards the end of last season.

"So, I wouldn't be surprised if they can came back and made an attempt to sign Junior because he is a superb player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs and Stellenbosch have a good working relationship which saw Kwinika and Du Preez join the Soweto giants from the Western Cape side in a double swoop deal worth around R13 million in June last year.

If Amakhosi end up signing Mendieta, the gifted player would bring goals and creativity to the four-time champions' squad having netted five times and provided six assists in 18 matches across all competitions for Stellies this term.

The Corrientes-born player initially joined Stellenbosch on loan from Argentinian club Lanus in 2020 before coach Steve Barker's side decided to sign him on a long-term deal in 2021 after purchasing him.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Coach Arthur Zwane's side will renew their rivalry with Orlando Pirates on Saturday as the two local football heavyweights clash in a massive PSL clash.

Amakhosi will desperate for a victory having failed to win their last two league matches.