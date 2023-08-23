Mendieta goal enough to hand Mamelodi Sundowns PSL win over Richards Bay

Junior Mendieta was on target as Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a vital 1-0 win against Richards Bay to maintain their winning start.

Downs missed several top players due to injuries

Mokwena opted to start with Mendieta

Masandawana have now collected 15 points

TELL ME MORE: Mendieta was given his first Premier Soccer League start by coach Rhulani Mokwena after coming in as a substitute in the last two matches.

The Argentine rewarded the coach's faith in the 11th minute when he exchanged passes with Lucas Ribeiro before firing home from 16-yards.

Sundowns had several good chances to get more goals, but they were not clinical enough in front of the goal.

At the end of 90 minutes, Downs had done enough to get another important win in the league.

ALL EYES ON: Despite being protected well by his defenders, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams showed why he is Bafana Bafana's first choice keeper with e decent save in the first half to deny Romario Dlamini. In the 75th minute, he was alert to stop a possible goal-scoring opportunity from the opponents.

His concetration levels were high and was not caught off position. He gave his teammates enough confidence to start from the back.

OUR MVP: In his first league start for the defending champions, Mendieta showed what he is bringing to Masandawana. His passes were on point and he attacked with every opportunity. The goal was a reward for his good display.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite missing several of their key players, Sundowns have shown they have enough depth to get positive results.

The win on Wednesday took their points tally to 15 from five games. They are currently the only team with 100% winning record in the 2023/24 season.

With this performance, it will be almost impossible to stop the Brazilians from claiming their seventh consecutive league crown.

WHAT NEXT: The next game for Masandawana will be on Wednesday against Polokwane City.