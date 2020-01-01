Memela compares this Orlando Pirates team to the one coached by Mokwena

The 32-year-old attacker says Bucs are more or less the same team as it was earlier this season but with an added belief and improved defence

winger Luvuyo Memela doesn't think too much has changed in the team since the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer in December 2019.

According to Memela, the only difference is that players lacked luck under coach Rhulani Mokwena because they were doing well yet not winning games.

"I think nothing much has changed. It's more about luck because, if you check, the games we played [under Rhulani Mokwena], we were doing well but we were not winning and we were not scoring enough," Memela told the media.

More teams

The 32-year-old added there was also an issue with their belief as a team because they struggled to consistently get positive results.

Memela said the coach also put more hours in improving the Pirates defence that has leaked 26 goals in 23 matches thus far.

Under Zinnbauer, Pirates went on a run of eight league games without a loss - resulting in the German mentor winning the Coach of the Month award for January/February.

Zinnbauer suffered his first league defeat at the hands of this past weekend - the result which has surely dented their slim hopes of winning the league title.

Article continues below

"So, I think what coach Josef Zinnbauer brought was more belief than we had before. We had the belief but perhaps not so much because we were not winning our games," continued Memela.

"So, what the coach did when he came in was to keep pushing us and also work on our defence."

Memela wasn't a regular during Mokwena's tenure but he rose from the ashes to reclaim his place in the Pirates starting line-up as soon as Zinnbauer replaced Mokwena as the club's head coach.