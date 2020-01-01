Memela cagey when pressed to elaborate on Orlando Pirates exit

Memela had seemingly been set to extend his stay with the Sea Robbers but took many by surprise by signing for Usuthu

Just days after stated they were in contract negotiations with Luvuyo Memela, he was unveiled as one of 's high profile signings.

Also joining the KwaZulu-Natal side as new owner Sandile Zungu rebuilds the team are Siphiwe Tshabalala, Siphelele Mthembu, Sicelo Mkhize, Siphelele Nene, Makhehleni Makhaula, Limbikani Mzava and Samkelo Gwazela.

Last week, Pirates stated on their website that "the club is still in talks with 33-year-old Luvuyo Memela over extending his stay at the club, however, the two parties are yet to reach an agreement."

Clearly, it seems those talks must have broken down. Perhaps AmaZulu offered Memela more money, or, as he explains, the KwaZulu-Natal side convinced him to be part of an exciting new dawn at the club.

“AmaZulu want to achieve things and they have been in the top-flight for a long time," the attacking midfielder was quoted saying by the Citizen.

"I am very happy to be here. The ambition of the president here is very motivational and that’s why it didn’t take me long to join the team.”

In terms of his surprise exit from the Buccaneers, the Cape Town-born player, however, was not prepared to shed further light on the matter.

“I think that one, I can’t say much on it," the 33-year-old Memela said.

"But you know it’s the life in football and such things always happen. I don’t want to comment much on it, and what’s important now is that I am with AmaZulu and I am happy here,” he added.

Memela spent five seasons with Pirates after signing from National First Division club Cape Town All Stars.

He was popular with the supporters but failed to win any silverware during a period when Bucs lost three domestic cup finals, the final of the Caf Confederation Cup and also twice ended second in the league.

Memela could potentially make his debut for his new team on Saturday night when the Durban outfit hosts none other than his former side, Pirates.