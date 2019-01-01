Melbourne City midfielder Kearyn Baccus completes Kaizer Chiefs move

The Durban-born player, who grew up in Australia, will be looking to help Amakhosi end their four-year trophy drought

have revealed Kearyn Baccus has completed his transfer to the club after signing a long-term deal.

The Soweto giants announced they agreed terms with the Australian A-League side Melbourne City over the services of the defensive midfielder earlier this week.

Baccus has now concluded the deal by signing a three-year contract with the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

Amakhosi made the announcement on their official website on Friday afternoon.

A club statement read: "Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the arrival of Kearyn Byron Baccus.

"The midfielder lands in Naturena from where he played for Melbourne City FC in the A-League.

"The 27-year old, affectionately known as ‘Kizza’, is a Durban-born South African. He spent most of his life in Australia after his family moved there when he was eight.

"Baccus has penned a three year deal with Amakhosi."

The former Sydney FC academy player's arrival at the Naturena-based side has strengthened coach Ernst Middendorp's squad ahead of the new 2019/20 season, which scheduled to start next month.

Prior to that, Amakhosi will face their arch-rivals in the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium on July 27, and Chiefs fans could get an opportunity to see Baccus in action during the Soweto Derby.

Article continues below

Baccus becomes Chiefs' fourth signing of the current transfer window, with the club having already signed Zambian striker Lazarous Kamobole, Serbian forward Samir Nurkovic and Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei.

The experienced player will compete with the likes of Kotei, Willard Katsande, George Maluleka and Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in the Amakhosi midfield.