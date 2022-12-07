Mekuto urges Kaizer Chiefs to raid Mamelodi Sundowns to fill void at Soweto giants

Cape Town Spurs team manager Thabiso Mekuto has urged Kaizer Chiefs to make a move for Mamelodi Sundowns' Tera Maliwa.

Mali has left a void at Chiefs after leaving this winter

Mekuto believes Maliwa would succeed at Amakhosi

The 43-year-old had an educational expedition at AZ Alkmaar

WHAT HAPPENED? Maliwa is currently serving as an international scout and player loan's manager at Masandawana and he is highly regarded by Mekuto.

The duo worked together at the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town and Mekuto believes Maliwa is the right man to fill the void left by Sinesipho Mali at Chiefs.

Mali parted ways with Amakhosi in July this year having worked for the Soweto giants as a highly qualified performance analyst before being appointed club scout.

WHAT DID MEKUTO SAY? “Kaizer Chiefs needs someone like Tera and beyond,” Mekuto told Far Post.

“The unfortunate thing is that if he comes as an individual, he will be swallowed by the system.

“The system at Kaizer Chiefs is there. It has its own flaws. Certain individuals happened to run the rule without them being structured and knowing what is it they expect from people.

“If Tera is given the opportunity to implement, allow him to implement what he thinks needs to be done. He will succeed. The second part of the success of the implementation is when you’re supported.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maliwa is believed to have helped develop Ajax's renowned scouting system which led to the team unearthing players who went on to become household names in SA football.

Thulani Serero, Grant Margeman, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Abubaker Mobara, Rivaldo Coetzee and George Maluleke were nurtured in the Ajax academy.

Maliwa has also been credited with identifying Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande for Ajax where he worked as a head scout before joining Sundowns in 2017.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Sipho 'Ace' Khuse is currently working for Amakhosi as a scout, but his main role is to look out for young promising players at youth tournaments for the club's academy.

It remains to be seen whether Chiefs will replace Mali who works for the South African Football Association as a performance analyst for the national teams on a part-time basis.