Mekoa: Ajax Cape Town sign Maritzburg United winger on loan

The versatile 26-year-old player has been handed an opportunity to revive his career in the National First Division

have announced the departure of winger Deolin Mekoa to Cape Town.

Mekoa will spend the remainder of the current season on loan at the Mother City-based outfit, Maritzburg United confirmed.

The Team of Choice took to social media on Wednesday to break the news.

The Wentworth-born player fell down the pecking order under the tutelage of Eric Tinkler this season, making just three league appearances before his departure.

Mekoa will look to revive his career at Ajax Cape Town and possibly help the club return to the elite league before the expiry of his loan deal.

Article continues below

His move to Ajax will be seen as a step in the wrong direction by many as Mekoa was previously on the radar of .

However, the proposed deal failed to materialise and the player remained at Maritzburg United.

At the start of the season, the club made a U-turn on their decision to part ways with Mekoa as the technical team was hoping he would improve on the pitch, but things have not gone according to plan and the left-footer will now have to battle his way into the team by performing at Ajax.