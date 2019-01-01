Meite on target in Reading’s loss to Sheffield Wednesday

The Ivorian found the back of the net but the effort was not enough to prevent his side from suffering their first defeat of the season

Yakou Meite was on the scoresheet in Reading’s 3-1 loss to in an EFL Championship game at Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

The forward, who bagged 12 league goals last season for the Royals, continued from where he stopped with his second-half equaliser before goals from Sam Hutchinson and Lucas Joao ended his side’s hope of sharing the points with the Owls.

Sheffield started the game brightly with Kadeem Harris opening the scoring in the 30th minute after he was set up by Liam Palmer.

international Meite then levelled proceedings for the home team in the 54th minute with a powerful header.

The scores didn't remain level for long when Hutchinson restored the Owls' lead two minutes later.

Despite being reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute, with Kieren Westwood’s sending off, the visitors claimed the victory with Joao scoring the third goal for Lee Bullen’s men in added time.

With the loss, Reading are at the base of the league table and will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they take on on August 10.